Keller honors area law enforcement agencies with donations

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Some big checks were given out Friday afternoon to area law enforcement agencies from Keller Inc. as a way to say thanks and help with needs that might normally not be funded.

Outside the company’s corporate headquarters in Kaukauna, it was a day to honor those who serve in law enforcement.

During a ceremony, a number of area departments received money that will fund a variety of programs, from supporting K-9 units to the purchase of AED units for individual patrol cars.

“The donation from Keller, we use it for updating our equipment, our evidence area, buying new stuff or updating existing stuff, and what we’re able to do is provide better services to the community,” said Officer Nick Oleszak of the Menasha Police Department.

Menasha police were among the recipients, along with Appleton police, Kaukauna police and the Calumet County Sheriff’s department, among many others.

All of this happening after a rough year for many who wear a badge.

Keller president & CEO Cory VandeWettering added, “We feel like they get a bad rap out there in the public and it’s a tough time for them, and we wanted to show our support and this is one way for us to be able to do that.”

Keller started this program seven years ago, and each year they give out roughly $40,000.

This year, that amount was divided among 15 different departments.

After receiving the money the officers lined up where workers for Keller provided a personal thank you with a handshake to go along with the donation.

“You know it was really awesome to see the support from all of the employees here at Keller. The fact that they all wanted to interact with us, shake our hands, personally thank us, it really, it touched my heart and I know many of my peers would feel similarly,” said Assistant Chief Polly Olson with the Appleton Police Department.

