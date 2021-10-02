‘Joy’ and ‘comradery’ at Bellin Health Women’s Half Marathon and 5K

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There were about 600 women who hit the Bellin Health Women’s Half Marathon and 5K course in downtown Green Bay this morning, October 2, in spite of the rainy conditions.

However, the drizzle stopped right as the races was about to start. Even the weather seemed to know how significant this day was to so many racers.

“This is always a special event because of the women’s focus but being off one year and having it be just virtual... to be back in person, it’s so exciting,” Bellin Health Women’s Half Marathon and 5K race director, Linda Maxwell, said. “Especially, the comradery that these women will feel out on the course and the spectators and the excitement.”

The half marathon route stretched 13.1 miles and the 5K measured about 3.1 miles. Potentially intimidating lengths tackled by those who may not consider themselves to be runners but wanted to support their fellow women. Particularly, if you’ve been friends for about 17 years when it comes to friends from Appleton Becky Johnson and Kelly Hicks.

“Becky did it last year and I came out and did a couple miles with her,” Hicks remembered. “She was my encouragement to do this.”

The event was solely virtual last year due to COVID-19. So, it feels good to be back downtown in-person for racers.

“I just think it’s important for the unity and supporting each other,” Johnson emphasized.

After singing the national anthem, Erica Janisch took to the course while some very excited fans cheered her on - her three children including Amelia who is five-and-a-half years old plus Jack who is three-and-a-half. The energy their mom has from running definitely pays off at home.

“She chase me around,” Amelia laughed. “And my dad,” her little brother Jack added.

The Janisch kids’ favorite part of the morning was pretty easy to pin point. “Watching Mama run,” Amelia said.

Green Bay police blocked off streets and even gave escorts to some of the final runners, no matter how fast they completed the race.

Maxwell emphasized, “our theme is joy and I can feel the joy right now.”

