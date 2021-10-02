Excitement “picks up” for Bellin Women’s Half-marathon/5K

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Get ready. Get set. That’s what hundreds of runners were doing beginning Friday at race day packet pickup for the Bellin Women’s Half-marathon taking place Saturday.

Participants could pick up their packets at the KI Convention Center on Main St. in Green Bay until 7 P.M. and resuming again Saturday morning at 6:30.

Organizers say although the last year has made it tough to stay motivated, it’s runs like that that keep people going.

“The women in our community have been working really hard to get trained. And as we’ve been working through trying to keep them inspired and motivated, we know that it’s been a difficult road for the last 18 months for people to stay motivated and stay active. But as a health system we knew that would be really important. So we put a lot of energy into continuing to encourage and I think we’ve been very successful with both of our events, the Bellin Run and the Bellin Women’s Half-marathon and 5K,” race director Linda Maxwell said.

The half-marathon, relay and 5K will get underway at 8 A.M. downtown.

