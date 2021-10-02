Advertisement

Couple’s gift helps Door County restore K9 officer program

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SISTER BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A generous donation from a Door County couple has allowed the county sheriff’s department to once again have a K9 unit.

K9 deputy Leo and his handler, Deputy Matt Tassoul, are in training.

After the department’s last K9 died from cancer, an effort was launched to raise funds to replace it.

That’s when Mike and Marge McCoy offered to cover the costs for Leo as well as his training.

The McCoys feel having a K9 on staff at the Door County Sheriff’s Office is invaluable.

“It’s very much needed, I mean, there’s a lot of things that go on in Door County that people don’t even know about and that shouldn’t be going on, and these dogs are a precious asset to the sheriff’s department in trying to stop some of the illegal things that are trying to be done,” Marge McCoy said.

“It’s saved people from hurting themselves and it’s protected the deputy, and if we just have one instance of that happening, we’ve covered the cost of the dog,” Mike McCoy added. “If the dog saves a life or protects the deputy from harm, it’s well worth the money it costs to get a dog and to train a dog.”

The McCoys say their donation isn’t about gaining publicity. Rather, they hope it inspires residents and businesses in Door County to raise enough funds to add a second K9 officer to the county.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Sheriff: Remains at High Cliff belong to older male
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 spread “critically high” in 21 Wisconsin counties
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Generic image of crash scene
State Patrol identifies victims of crash near Sheboygan Falls
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3.3 million getting vaccinated

Latest News

Keller Inc. workers shake hands with law enforcement officers at an appreciation ceremony Oct....
Keller honors area law enforcement agencies with donations
Brown County infrastructure plan
Brown County's next budget plan
Keller Inc. workers shake hands with law enforcement officers at an appreciation ceremony Oct....
Keller shows appreciation for police
Willow Tree Child Advocacy Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Bikers, car lovers raise money for child and sex assault advocates