Camp Randall Stadium’s field being named for Barry Alvarez

Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez looks on during the second quarter of the Outback...
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez looks on during the second quarter of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Auburn, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin is naming the playing field at Camp Randall Stadium after former Badgers football coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced the decision at a Friday night ceremony.

Alvarez coached Wisconsin from 1990-2005 and set a program record for career coaching victories. He took over as Wisconsin’s athletic director in 2004 and just retired this year.

The naming of the field takes effect next season. School officials plan to put the words “Barry Alvarez Field” in the northwest and southwest corners of the field when the Camp Randall Stadium turf is replaced prior to the 2022 season.

