Advertisement

Camp Randall Stadium field to be named in honor of Barry Alvarez

Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison’s football field is getting a new name to honor its former athletic director and football coach Barry Alvarez, campus officials announced Friday night.

In a ceremony, Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced the field will go by ‘Barry Alvarez Field’ at Camp Randall Stadium starting during the 2022 season.

“Barry Alvarez has had an immeasurable impact on the UW-Madison campus and beyond in the state and in college sports,” Chancellor Blank said. “This type of career deserves recognition at the highest level.”

Alvarez retired on June 30, ending a 32-year-career at UW-Madison, including 18 as the director of athletics. Under his watch, the UW Badgers football team has played in 26 bowl games and won six Big Ten titles.

“That was quite a surprise. I’m touched. I’m honored,” said Alvarez. “That means so much to me to have my name on this field. Thank you for this. For my name on the field, that is very touching and very meaningful to me.”

UW Athletics noted it plans to put the words “Barry Alvarez” in the northwest and southeast corners of the field when stadium turf is replaced before the 2022 season.

The news comes one day before the Badgers will face Michigan at Camp Randall, which is also a day set to celebrate Alvarez’s legacy. The Badgers will celebrate “Barry Alvarez Day” with “some special things planned” to thank their former coach.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Michigan
Fishermen rescue woman from Lake Michigan off Algoma
Police said two teen brothers tried to kill their mother and younger brother.
Two teens tried to kill mother and younger brother, police say
Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin passes 8,000 COVID-19 deaths
Generic image of crash scene
State Patrol identifies victims of crash near Sheboygan Falls
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization

Latest News

Donavan Short
Denmark’s Donavan Short commits to UWGB
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) against Eastern Michigan during the first half of an...
Mellusi powers No. 18 Wisconsin past Eastern Michigan 37-7
UW-Green Bay introduces Josh Moon as the Phoenix program's new Athletic Director on Tuesday at...
UW-Green Bay introduces new athletic director Josh Moon
"The temporary policy will remain in place until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are...
Unclear local impact of new NCAA policy allowing athletes to profit off their image
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Assembly passes transgender sports bans