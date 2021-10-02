Advertisement

Bikers, car lovers raise money for child and sex assault advocates

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bikers and classic car lovers raised more than $20,000 for two area non-profits.

Willow Tree Cornerstone Child Advocacy Center and the Sexual Assault Center of Northeast Wisconsin were each presented with checks Friday.

The money was raised in August during the 7th annual “A Ride 2 Advocate.”

People with the sexual assault center say the event not only helps them continue to provide services but raises public awareness about who they are and what they do.

“These funds are really important for us to be able to provide free services to families, but the general awareness and outreach that comes from holding events like these is also very important. Not a lot of people are aware of our services, so this is a great, fun way to get the word out,” program supervisor Samantha Jurczykowski said.

Over the last 7 years, more than $100,000 has been raised.

