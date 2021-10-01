You need to dial the area code on local calls starting October 24

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For many of us, picking up the phone and making a local call only takes seven digits since the “920″ area code is automatically filled in. However, that practice will have to change this month, but for a good cause.

Starting October 24, 2021, everyone must dial 10 digits of the telephone number, including the area code, for all local calls. Previously, just dialing the seven digits would work. It may be a behavioral change for some but isn’t necessarily groundbreaking to others.

“I think the community is used to seeing that and also they’re used to dialing it,” Bellin Health Contact Center team leader Diane Gaywont said. “Especially when you think in the age of cell phones, you almost have to put that full area code right in your cell phone. I don’t really anticipate it impacting us all that much, other than maybe someone dialing and getting a weird busy signal then realizing they have to redial or put it into their phone.”

The Bellin Health Contact Center is 24/7 and open 365 days a year. On average, they field about 37,000 calls per month from both patients and people in the community.

“I was looking at my own cell phone and I was like, I’m just such a perfectionist,” Gaywont shared. “Everything needs to look uniform. So, it would be weird to me not to have the area code in there because it would look weird.”

When it comes to automatic dialing from home security systems, one of America’s largest security companies, ADT, told Action 2 News that out of their six million customers nationwide, likely only a few thousand will be affected.

“Certain generations are going to have a little bit more of a challenge, but I really think it is a behavior that is super simple to correct,” Gaywont highlighted.

The main reason for the change is to allow people to dial “988″ to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, similar to how you dial “911″ to reach local emergency services. Beginning on July 16, 2022, callers can dial “988″ to contact trained mental health counselors for free. As we’ve reported before on Action 2 News, 91% of the calls from Wisconsin to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline are answered by the Family Services Wisconsin Lifeline team. (To read more, click here).

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said this schedule will hopefully give phone companies enough time to make necessary network changes. Plus, to help the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline prepare for a likely increase in call volume, the FCC added.

Prior to July 16, 2022, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

