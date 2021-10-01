Advertisement

Wisconsin woman sentenced in murder-for-hire plot

Bitcoin
Bitcoin
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin woman has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for trying to hire a hitman using bitcoin currency.

Federal prosecutors announced that 38-year-old Kelly Harper of Columbus received the sentence after she pleaded guilty to using the Internet to hire a hitman.

Harper provided the man’s height, weight, eye color, cell phone number and photos of his vehicle. She also shared a screenshot of a bitcoin wallet with a value of about $5,633 to the site administrator.

Her attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Sheriff: Remains at High Cliff belong to older male
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 spread “critically high” in 21 Wisconsin counties
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Generic image of crash scene
State Patrol identifies victims of crash near Sheboygan Falls
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3.3 million getting vaccinated

Latest News

All visitors are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
7-time drunk driver given 66 years in prison for fatal crash
Wisconsin committee looked at the impact of February's wolf hunt
Federal judge sets hearing on blocking Wisconsin wolf hunt
The Kohler Andrae State Park (Source: Wisconsin DNR)
Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs challenge to transfer state park land to Kohler
Lake Michigan
Fishermen rescue woman from Lake Michigan off Algoma