Wisconsin passes 8,000 COVID-19 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 8,000 people have died in Wisconsin from the COVID-19 virus or COVID complications. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) raised the COVID-19 toll to 8,009 on Friday. It’s 12 more deaths reported since Thursday; the state says 11 of them happened in the past 30 days. The only county in our area reporting a death was Outagamie County. The state averaged 15 deaths per day over the past week.

The state also passed 730,000 confirmed cases (730,739) and 39,000 hospitalizations (39,067) since the pandemic began.

The state received 3,371 positive test results in the past 24-hour period. That raises the 7-day average to 2,506 new cases per day. However, more people have been getting tested recently. The positivity rate fell from 7.8% to an average of 7.5% of all tests coming back positive this past week. Marinette passed 5,000 cases. A list of county case and death totals appears at the end of this article.

Another 130 people were hospitalized since Thursday’s report. We calculate the 7-day average is 111 admissions per day. Thursday, the latest data available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,107 patients in hospitals Thursday for COVID-19 treatment, including 321 in ICU. The Northeast health care region accounts for 125 of those patients, including 37 in ICU. Fox Valley region hospitals are treating 104 patients, with 23 in ICU. We’ll get an update after 3:30 P.M.

The first coronavirus case in Wisconsin was identified on February 5, 2020. The first COVID-19 deaths were reported on March 19, 2020. In less than 20 months:

1 in every 8 people in Wisconsin has tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19;

67 out of every 10,000 Wisconsinites was hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. More than 1 in 20 confirmed cases (5.35%) required hospitalization;

14 in every 10,000 people in Wisconsin died from COVID-19. The death rate is higher than 1 in every 100 confirmed cases (1.10%).

It’s been 128 days [corrected figure] since the state passed the milestone of 7,000 deaths. That’s more than the 111 days it took for the death toll to increase from 6,000.

COVID-19 deaths Date reported Days between 8,009 Oct. 1, 2021 128 7,003 May 26, 2021 111 6,020 Feb. 5, 2021 30 5,039 Jan. 6, 2021 25 4,041 Dec. 12, 2020 21 3,005 Nov. 21, 2020 21 2,031 Oct. 31, 2020 81 1,006 Aug. 11, 2020 145

Health officials give the credit for this slowed rise in the death toll to vaccinations. During the COVID-19 surges in late fall and winter, Wisconsin added 4,000 deaths in 97 days, before there were vaccines or when a lot of people couldn’t get access to a vaccine.

As we’ve reported and repeated, the risk of dying from a breakthrough infection is a tiny fraction of the risk an unvaccinated person faces. In August, a vaccinated person was 9 times less likely to occupy a hospital bed and 11 times less likely to die if they are infected. That last part is key -- because a vaccinated person is also a lot less likely to get a COVID-19 infection. In August, 1.41% of the state’s unvaccinated -- or not completely vaccinated -- population tested positive for COVID-19 compared to 0.361% of the vaccinated population.

More than 3.3 million Wisconsinites received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 56.7% of Wisconsin’s population. Out of those, more than 3.1 million completed their vaccine series with two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; that’s 53.8% of the state’s population. Those percentages include children under 12 who aren’t eligible for a vaccine yet. More than 50% of every age group over 16 has started the vaccination process, and more than 50% of every age group over 25 has been fully inoculated.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 46.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/41.8% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

16-17: 51.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/47.7% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

18-24: 51.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/46.9% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

25-34: 56.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/51.6% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 63.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/59.6% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 64.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/61.4% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

55-64: 73.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/70.8% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/83.5% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (FRIDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 57.5% (+0.0) 54.8% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 51.3% (+0.0) 49.0% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 46.5% (+0.0) 44.0% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 71.7% (+0.1) 68.8% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 49.7% (+0.1) 47.0% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 47.0% (+0.1) 44.5% (+0.2) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.5% (+0.1) 45.8% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 51.2% (+0.1) 48.3% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 46.6% (+0.1) 44.8% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 54.0% (+0.1) 51.5% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 47.6% (+0.0) 45.0% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 68.2% (+0.2) 64.5% (+0.2) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 48.1% (+0.0) 46.1% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 57.2% (+0.1) 54.4% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 42.7% (+0.0) 40.4% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 55.2% (+0.0) 52.8% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 49.9% (+0.0) 47.2% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 40.8% (+0.0) 38.8% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 55.0% (+0.0) 52.2% (+0.0) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 263,632 (55.6%) (+0.0) 251,458 (53.0%) (+0.0) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 293,394 (53.4%) (+0.1) 278,722 (50.7%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,303,426 (56.7%) (+0.0) 3,129,908 (53.8%) (+0.1)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

The City of Green Bay and Brown County holds a free vaccination clinic this Friday, October 1 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M., to reach people who live and work in and around downtown. Another vaccination clinic will be a week from Friday, Oct. 8, from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. These free vaccination clinics are on the first floor of the Sophie Beaumont Building, 111 N. Jefferson St. People will get the Pfizer vaccine. Clinics for their second dose will be held three weeks later.

The Oshkosh Farmers Market is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics on three Saturdays in October: Oct. 16, Oct. 23, and Oct. 30. All of the clinics will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton offers a walk-in clinic in the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr., every Tuesday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. through Dec. 14 (see the list of dates here). Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

Late Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin DHS announced they are in support of recommending booster shots to certain people who have increased risk of exposure to or transmission of COVID-19. Specifically, state health officials support Pfizer’s booster shot to be given at least six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer booster shot only applies to those who received the Pfizer vaccine initially.

Health officials add they expect information on the safety and effectiveness of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots to be released soon.

The DHS says they recommend the following populations should receive the booster dose:

People who are at least 65 years old All long-term care residents Anyone who is in the 50-64 year-old age group with the following underlying medical conditions:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)

HIV infection

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)

Liver disease

Overweight and obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking, current or former

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain

Substance use disorders

In addition, the DHS recommends the following people may receive a booster shot at least six months after receiving the second dose of Pfizer vaccine:

People ages 18-49 years old with the same underlying medical conditions as above

Those who are 18-64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their jobs or institutional settings such as front line essential workers and health care workers:

First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, staff at congregate care facilities)

Education staff (teachers, support staff, childcare workers)

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

Health officials add the above list of workers could be updated later.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with an increase in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Michigan’s health department says Friday’s update is delayed due to a technical difficulty.

Brown – 37,117 cases (+92) (264 deaths)

Calumet – 6,646 cases (+14) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,804 cases (60 deaths)

Dodge – 13,843 cases (+64) (191 deaths)

Door – 3,190 cases (+23) (31 deaths)

Florence - 488 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 15,262 cases (+93) (140 deaths)

Forest - 1,296 cases (+19) (27 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,251 cases (23 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,186 cases (+28) (25 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,162 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,731 cases (+18) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,604 cases (+24) (38 deaths)

Manitowoc – 8,948 cases (+32) (81 deaths)

Marinette - 5,023 cases (+38) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,262 cases (44 deaths)

Menominee – 890 cases (+6) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,484 cases (+33) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 23,742 cases (+104) (235 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 5,616 cases (+24) (76 deaths)

Sheboygan – 15,778 cases (+46) (155 deaths)

Waupaca – 6,029 cases (+19) (134 deaths)

Waushara – 2,688 cases (+18) (43 deaths)

Winnebago – 21,754 cases (+99) (218 deaths)

* You can find a list of cases and deaths for all Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

