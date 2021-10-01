Advertisement

Wisconsin election investigation special counsel issues subpoenas to Green Bay, Milwaukee clerks

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman, speaks during session at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Gableman will not seek a second term next year, creating an open seat on the state's highest court unless he resigns and a replacement is named before the election. A person with direct knowledge of his decision but who was not authorized to speak publicly about it told The Associated Press of Gableman's decision Thursday June 15, 2017. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)(John Hart | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The special counsel in the Wisconsin election investigation has issued subpoenas to clerks in Green Bay and Milwaukee.

Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys confirmed with Action 2 News that she received a subpoena from Michael Gableman. Action 2 News has requested the document. We will update when we get it. The news was first reported by WisPolitics.com.

The executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission also received a subpoena. WISN reporter Matt Smith obtained the document that calls for Claire Woodall-Vogg to compel the production of documents related to the 2020 state and federal election and appear before Gableman for testimony. A cover letter with the document instructs her to produce documents for the City of Green Bay, which appears to be a typo.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) signed the subpoenas.

“Ensuring the 2020 election was conducted fairly and legally is critically important to maintaining faith in our election system,” says Vos. “Justice Gableman is dedicated to finding the truth and has determined subpoenas are necessary to move forward in his investigation. Assembly Republicans will continue to work with Justice Gableman to ensure confidence is fully restored in our elections.”

Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice, is leading the Assembly Republican review of the election. He has said he could issue subpoenas to other clerks in the state.

The review is being payed for with taxpayer money. The estimated price tag is $680,000.

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes. Former President Donald Trump has alleged voting fraud in Wisconsin, but a recount upheld Biden’s win. Courts declined to take up lawsuits challenging the results.

Trump has stated he would like Republicans in battleground states to conduct forensic audits of the 2020 election results.

Critics say the review is an effort to “placate far-right extremists.”

“And all of this is on an issue that is already in full public view,” says Rep. Mark Spreitzer, ranking Democratic member of the Committee on Campaigns and Elections. “Disgraced Trump-aligned attorneys have already wasted hours across multiple hearings proclaiming their dislike for local municipalities seeking the funds they need to administer elections.”

MORE COVERAGE: Wisconsin county clerks confused with suspicious 2020 election probe email

