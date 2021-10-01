WARM START TO OCTOBER

Plenty of sunshine will be found across the region this afternoon, mixed in with clouds at times. Look for highs in the 70s and 80s, which is well above our average high in the mid 60s for the start of October.

A few showers could be around for high school football this evening but we don’t expect too many issues. Additional showers or t-showers will develop later tonight and into our Saturday. Some rain could also linger into Sunday and Monday as well. It will not be raining at all times throughout the weekend, but showers and/or storms will move through at times. Warm and humid highs in the mid to upper 70s are on tap for Saturday with temperatures near 70° on Sunday. You may need to pack a poncho for the Packers game just to be on the safe side.

While a few showers may linger Monday, the middle of the next week looks pretty good and still above average.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WINDS & WAVES:

FRIDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: SSW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Warm afternoon. A stray shower is possible late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Humid. Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain possible. A bit breezy. HIGH: 69 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. Some lingering showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 71

