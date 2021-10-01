Thursday night concerts wrap in Appleton after a year of changes

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic might have forced Appleton’s Thursday night concert series to push back its schedule this summer, but that hasn’t kept the crowd away from the city’s downtown.

Better late than never, is what organizers are now saying as they wrap up the final show with a crowd at Jones Park amid a year of changes due to COVID-19.

“We intentionally pushed back the series to a July start and ran thru September. We really wanted to make sure that people had an opportunity if they wanted to get vaccinated and to feel safe. This is a beautiful venue for that because of it’s size. So we really were able to provide a very safe environment,” said Jennifer Stephany of Appleton Downtown, INC.

This year all shows were held at Jones Park to accommodate the need for social distancing, but next year some of the concerts could move back to Houdini Plaza.

The size of the crowd varies from week to week, but downtown business owners say anything that drives in a crowd is a boost, considering that many are still recovering from pandemic losses.

“That’s the main thing, just get them out and the chance that they will come in, is a bonus,” said Tony Mueller, owner of the Wooden Nickel.

He’s one of the many, happy to have the concert series return after taking 2020 off.

“I would say in the first couple of years that they did this there were five hundred to a thousand people out. There were a couple shows here where there were six to eight thousand people down here. Those people leave here and go somewhere downtown,” he added.

Organizers say they’re also grateful they didn’t have to cancel any of the fourteen dates.

Stephany said, “The plan for next year is to go back to a June start and do a June, July, August series again. So we will be hopeful. We will certainly be watching the numbers and we want to make sure everybody feels comfortable.”

