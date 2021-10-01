SOME WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

Friday featured an amazing start to October. Despite some morning fog, the day was sunny and incredibly warm with many areas warming well into the 80′s - Some 15+ degrees warmer than average, and not far from record warmth. But changes are ahead...

Clouds will thicken tonight. there is a VERY SMALL CHANCE of an evening shower for high school football, but most will easily be dry and mild. Additional showers or t-showers will develop later tonight and into Saturday. The activity will be scattered, so not everyone will get rain. And as far as thunder, no severe weather is expected at this time. Saturday will be warm again (70s), and a bit humid.

Sunday will be cooler, but still above average for early October. Again some scattered showers will fall - Hopefully not during the Packers Game! While a few showers may linger Monday, the middle of the next week looks pretty good and still above average.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: SSW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: NW-N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Mild with increasing clouds. Scattered showers, possible thunder later on. LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and Humid. Scattered showers and a few storms. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, a bit breezy, not as warm. Scattered showers. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. Some lingering showers early. HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Small chance of a shower or sprinkles. HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Small chance of a shower or sprinkles. HIGH: 72

