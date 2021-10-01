Ribbon cutting held for Titletown Flats, new apartments welcoming tenants Nov. 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers organization is taking another leap forward toward completing its vision of the Titletown District.

In the shadows of Lambeau Field rests the Titletown Flats, new apartment buildings Packers president and chief executive officer Mark Murphy christened on Thursday.

“You know, Titletown really has something for everyone. It has become a vibrant space,” Murphy said.

Murphy added that the apartment building will transform an area of land that the organization began purchasing nearly a decade ago. Yet for the Packers organization, they’re still not done completing their vision of what Titletown can be.

“The next big thing is going to be the development between the Titletown tech building and the Titletown office,” Murphy said. “We’re looking at possibly some retail. A number of different things that I probably shouldn’t get into because I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen. Maybe a grocery store.”

The building is located at 1162 Brookwood Dr. Residents are scheduled to start moving in November 1.

About two dozen apartments have been leased, with rents starting at $1,400 a month for a studio and going to nearly $3,500 for a three-bedroom apartment.

“The inspiration behind Titletown Flats itself is the Niagara Escarpment, which is found within Green Bay,” Titletown Residential and Programs Manager Jackie Krutz said.

Titletown Flats has 152 units, and if the Titletown Homes project is included where people began moving in last year, it’s 220 units total in the area.

“It’s a lot more than I think we ever expected,” Krutz said describing the flats. “That speaks highly to our construction team, the architects and designers for what they’ve done.”

Murphy did acknowledged some supply problems they had, which is a worldwide issue experts attribute the pandemic for creating.

“Fortunately I’d say, it’s mostly a minor bump. Where we’ve seen an issue is with some of the furniture for the outdoor spaces has been late in arriving,” Murphy said.

In the meantime, construction continues to get the Titletown Flats ready by November.

