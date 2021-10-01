Advertisement

Reports: Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith out after back surgery

FILE- In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith...
FILE- In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit. The back issue that bothered Smith throughout the preseason will now force the Packers to play without their Pro Bowl pass rusher for the next few weeks. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By WBAY news staff and Dave Schroeder
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith had back surgery, according to reports by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Garafolo says the Packers hope it isn’t a season-ending operation for Smith, but it will definitely extend his absence beyond the three weeks the Packers initially hoped when they put Smith on injured reserve before their Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions. With the NFL’s new IR rules, Smith would’ve been eligible to return to the active roster next week.

The Pro Bowl pass rusher was dealing with his back injury since at least the start of training camp and took limited snaps in the season opener against the Saints.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said when the Packers put Smith on Inured Reserve, “It’s a matter of just, do you keep him in a limited role? Or do you shut him down for a while, try to get him healthy and then get him up to the snap count that we’d like him to be, just like he’s been in the past, because he’s such an impact player?”

The Packers pass rush has shown improvement even without Smith.

Their pass rush was absent in New Orleans, getting just one hit on the quarterback and no sacks. Since that game, the team’s had more hits and sacks each successive week. Two of the team’s 11 QB hits last week led directly to turnovers and four sacks helped end other drives.

Smith is one of only 3 players in the NFL to register 12 or more sacks in each of the last two seasons. The others are Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt, who the Packers will play this Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Sheriff: Remains at High Cliff belong to older male
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 spread “critically high” in 21 Wisconsin counties
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Generic image of crash scene
State Patrol identifies victims of crash near Sheboygan Falls
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 3.3 million getting vaccinated

Latest News

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) sets up for a play during the second half...
Packers makeshift offensive line having success
Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in...
Packers improving pass rush eager to stack success
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gestures as he jogs off the field after the...
Packers seek 3rd consecutive victory as they host Steelers
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run...
Cardinals beat Brewers 4-3 in last regular season meeting between rivals