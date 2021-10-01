The Realm of Darkness kicks off October with haunted house opening

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Enter if you dare!

The Realm of Darkness opens its doors for the eighth year tonight inviting those brave enough to take on the scares hidden around each corner.

For eight years, cousins and co-owners, Dalton Polomis and Ben Hurst have worked together to design and create each fright within the house hoping to bring something new to the community.

“I think Ben and I like it more or less for the engineering aspect. Ben and I have both always liked taking stuff apart, putting it together, blowing stuff up, setting stuff on fire, electrocuting stuff,” Polomis said.

“I’m an electronics engineer, he’s a software engineer, so we make our own stuff essentially and just put it together and that’s why we are so unique to other haunted houses, we don’t buy from other people we just make it ourselves,” Hurst explained.

While they are only open to the public the month of October, the pair says the Realm of Darkness is a year-round project.

“Ben records some of the hours, but I don’t track them because it would scare me. but yeah it’s an all-year process, 11 months, besides the months that we are open,” Polomis said.

Last year, the Realm of Darkness was one of the only haunted houses open to the public. They offered small group tours to masked participants. While they are sad that other haunted houses could not operate, they were happy with their turnout, and hope to bring even more people in this year.

“People were wanted to get out and do something so if we were able to make it safe enough for people to get out and do, we were going to do that. and it ended up turning out really well and becoming really rewarding for us,” Polomis said.

The haunted house runs from 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 on weekends all through October. Tickets are $10 per body or $20 for fast passes.

A proceed of all sales is donated to local food pantries for turkey dinners during the holidays. The Piggly Wiggly also donates $50 for each $250 the haunted house donates.

“So far we have raised over $10,000 up until now and we are looking to just keep growing that number,” Hurst said.

For more information about the Realm of Darkness, visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.