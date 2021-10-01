Political map commission created by Evers unveils boundary ideas

MADISON, Wis. - New political maps drawn up by a redistricting commission established by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would improve prospects for Wisconsin Democrats, although Republicans would likely maintain their legislative majorities.

The People’s Maps Commission on Thursday unveiled three versions each of new Assembly, Senate and Congressional maps for lawmakers and judges to consider for the once-a-decade job of redistricting.

The Republican-controlled Legislature has approved guidelines requiring that the new maps adhere as closely as possible to ones drawn a decade ago.

Evers has said it’s unlikely he would sign maps that are based on the ones in place now. Republican leaders have criticized the commission.

