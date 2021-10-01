Packers makeshift offensive line having success

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It doesn’t matter what five players make up the Packers offensive line. The expectations, like any other position group, remain the same.

“Honestly that’s the standard. That’s the standard here in Green Bay. It’s been that way for a long time. The leaders on this team in each room do a great job of explaining that,” said tackle Billy Turner.

Billy Turner is the veteran on the offensive line right now. That’s with the other four lining up along the Packers front with a combined five starts heading into last Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

That’s with Elgton Jenkins missing time due to an ankle injury, and starting left tackle working his way back from a torn ACL.

“He’s such a great example for everybody to look at. When needed he provides a calming voice in that room, a veteran experienced voice that those guys lean on,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

Protecting reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers doesn’t just fall on the offensive line, though. Against San Francisco the Packers had plenty of success chipping pass rushers with tight ends, running backs, and wide receivers to provide help for tackle Yosh Nijman.

“You just have to buy in. You have to know not only the technique, but you have to be able to buy in to the scheme. You know, that was just a perfect example of everybody buying in,” said Turner.

It won’t get any easier for the Packers this week as they welcome the Steelers and Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt to Lambeau Field. The former Wisconsin Badgers pass rusher missed last week’s game against Cincinnati due to a groin injury, but was upgraded due to a full participant in practice on Thursday.

“He is so talented, and then when you mix that with the effort and the relentlessness. It doesn’t come as a surprise how he’s able to generate these big time plays. He is definitely a force to be reckoned with,” said Lafleur.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.