MORE DENSE FOG FRIDAY MORNING, WARM START TO OCTOBER

Areas of dense fog will be an issue during the morning near Lake Michigan, the Bay, and adjacent inland areas... much like on Thursday morning. Visibilities may be reduced to 1/4 mile or less so take it easy and slow during the commute to work and school.

The fog should thin out by mid day and we’ll become partly cloudy and warm going into our Friday afternoon. Look for highs in the 70s and 80s, well above our average high in the mid 60s for the start of October.

A few showers could be around for high school football this evening but we don’t expect too many issues. Additional showers or t-showers are possible later tonight and into our Saturday. Some rain could also linger into Sunday and Monday as well. Warm and humid highs in the mid to upper 70s are on tap for Saturday with temperatures still around 70° Sunday. You may need to pack a poncho for the Packers game just to be on the safe side.

While a few showers may linger Monday, the middle of the next week looks pretty good and still above average.

WINDS & WAVES:

DENSE FOG ADVISORY FRIDAY MORNING

FRIDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: SSW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: Dense fog in the morning. Warm afternoon. A stray shower is possible late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Humid. Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain possible. HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. Some lingering showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 670 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 72

