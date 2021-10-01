Fishermen rescue woman from Lake Michigan off Algoma

ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was pulled out of Lake Michigan by local fishermen, the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office says.

The 50-year-old woman was found about a quarter-mile off shore near Algoma at about 10 o’clock Friday morning. The emergency caller reported she was suffering from hypothermia. She was brought to the Algoma Harbor, where she was initially treated by Algoma Rescue before being transported to a hospital in Door County. We don’t know her condition at this time.

It’s not clear how she got out there. The sheriff’s office, Algoma police and Algoma Public Works searched the area for any vessels or people. The U.S. Coast Guard and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also provided resources. The sheriff’s office doesn’t believe there were any other victims.

The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is going to assist the sheriff’s office in the investigation.

