Federal judge sets hearing on blocking Wisconsin wolf hunt

Wisconsin committee looked at the impact of February's wolf hunt
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge has set a hearing for later this month on whether to block Wisconsin’s fall wolf hunt.

Six Chippewa tribes filed a lawsuit on Sept. 21 seeking to block the hunt, saying hunters killed too many wolves during the state’s February season and kill quotas from the fall hunt aren’t grounded in science.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson on Friday scheduled a hearing on the tribes’ request for a preliminary injunction blocking the fall hunt for Oct. 29, six days before the season is set to begin on Nov. 6.

