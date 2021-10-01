Advertisement

7-time drunk driver given 66 years in prison for fatal crash

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARABOO, WIs. (AP) - A La Crosse man with a history of drunken driving has been sentenced to 66 years in prison for a crash that killed two men and severely injured two others.

Albart B. Shores, 59, who was convicted in April, apologized in Sauk County Court Thursday for driving drunk along Interstate 94/90 near Wisconsin Dells in 2018.

He had a blood alcohol content just above the legal limit and used cocaine the night before.

The Baraboo News Republic reports the prosecutor predicted that Shores, who was convicted on his seventh drunken driving offense, would kill again if he ever goes free.

