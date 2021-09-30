West De Pere School Board votes in favor of requiring masks for students in 4K-6th grade

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Some students in the West De Pere School District will now be required to wear masks when inside district buildings and facilities.

Wednesday night, board members voted 3-2 to make face masks a requirement for students in 4K-6th grade.

The decision will take effect starting Friday, October 1.

Board members say they plan to revisit the policy sometime in November.

Jenni Fuss, Joe Bergner and Barb Van Deurzen voted for the measure. Meanwhile, board members Scott Borley and Ryan Van Den Heuvel voted against it.

