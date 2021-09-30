WELL ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPERATURES TO START OCTOBER

High temperatures today were mostly in the middle 70s, but some spots managed to make it into the lower 80s. More of that summer-like weather can be expected for you Friday, the first day of October, with forecasted highs for tomorrow featuring many spots getting into the lower 80s with others in the upper 70s.

Additional pockets of dense fog may create travel issues across eastern Wisconsin, tomorrow morning. Visibility as low as 1/4th of a mile may cause drivers to slow down and use their low-beam headlights again. Any areas of fog should fade away by Friday mid-morning. Then, we get to enjoy some decent sunshine with just some fair weather clouds dotting the sky. Our next weathermaker moves in late tomorrow evening, bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to the region. Hopefully, the rain will hold off until just after tomorrow’s high school football games, but it will be a close call.

Look for wet weather at times this weekend. On Saturday, scattered showers will move through the area and a few storms could also mix in. There is also a chance of showers at Sunday’s Steelers-Packers game. If you are planning to attend, make sure you’re staying up to date with any changes in the forecast.

WINDS & WAVES:

FRIDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: High Clouds. Areas of fog late... Could be dense. LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Early fog, then more sun. Warm for October. Chance of thundershowers. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Another chance of afternoon showers. HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. HIGH: 68

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers at night? HIGH: 69

