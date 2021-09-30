Advertisement

United says some workers facing termination got vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines says only about 300 employees out of its U.S. workforce of 67,000 face dismissal for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s about half as many as the airline said faced termination earlier this week.

United said Thursday that the difference is coming from employees who uploaded vaccination cards after a Monday deadline.

Back in August, United announced that U.S. employees had to get vaccinated by fall.

The airline says about 99% of its workers either got the shots or applied for a medical or religious exemption.

