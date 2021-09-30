Advertisement

Two killed in crash near Sheboygan Falls

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were killed in a crash near Sheboygan Falls Thursday morning.

At about 7:20 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol was called to State Highway 23 at County Trunk TT. Troopers say an eastbound mini van hit the trailer of a northbound tractor trailer.

The driver and passenger of the minivan were killed in the crash.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

No names were released.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The crash happened during dense fog conditions.

