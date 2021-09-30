Suicide prevention month ends, but conversations and free mental health resources continue year-round

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - September 30 is the last day in September, which concludes Suicide Prevention month. However, the importance of raising awareness and offering resources doesn’t stop with the turn of a calendar page.

Free and 24/7 suicide prevention counseling is offered through Family Services here in northeast Wisconsin. Their Crisis Center is a Wisconsin Department of Health Services (D.H.S.) certified crisis program. It serves individuals who are struggling with suicidal thoughts to get them connected with in-depth and in-person services.

The Family Services team also staffs the Wisconsin Lifeline, answering 91% of the calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that come from people in Wisconsin.

1-800-273-TALK (8255) is the number to call to speak with a trained professional, if you’re worried about yourself and even a friend or family member.

“Quarter 2 of 2021 numbers have Wisconsin’s in-state answer rate at about 91%, which is drastically higher than the 30% that it was about a year prior,” Shelly Missall, the outreach coordinator for Wisconsin Lifeline, said. “It’s also higher than the 70% national benchmark.”

“When you’re hearing someone else’s pain and suffering and all they’re going through, it obviously takes a toll on us as well no matter how trained and experienced we are,” program manager for Wisconsin Lifeline and the Crisis Center with Family Services, Jenny Younk, shared. “There are just calls that hit you a little bit differently.”

Speaking in elementary, middle and high schools about suicide prevention and the importance of anti-bullying is former American Idol contestant and Oshkosh local, Franki Moscato.

“I’ve found that music is just really a way to connect with these kids,” Moscato said. “It’s what they love and I sing a lot of my originals. I play my music videos. We sing along, and I play some more modern songs so that they actually know the lyrics.”

Moscato also started the Franki Moscato Foundation with the goal of raising funds for professionals to come to schools and continue raising awareness. Plus, have professional conversations that she alone can’t have with the students, even during her talks and musical performances.

Many may assume that the holidays can be particularly challenging times for those suffering with depression or anxiety. Yet, that’s not always the case.

“Holidays can have an impact but it also gives people something to look forward to so we see springtime being a big time as well,” Missall explained. “Spring and summer people can get out. So, there’s more opportunity to act on thoughts that they might be having, maybe less future orientation, maybe less holiday or family gatherings to look forward to.”

“It’s okay to talk about [suicide],” Younk emphasized. “To talk about, I’m having these thoughts or to ask someone are you having these thoughts as compared to knowing that they’re hurting but not wanting to ask the question because you don’t want to give them the idea. People know about suicide. It’s out there. You don’t have to worry that if you ask them it will prompt them to do something.”

If you’re worried about yourself, reach out to a trusted adult friend, family member, or trained professional like those at Family Services.

