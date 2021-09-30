State health officials urge those eligible to get a Pfizer booster shot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State health officials answering questions on Thursday about the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots rolling out in Wisconsin.

It comes as authorities call on eligible Wisconsinites to join the thousands in America who’ve already gotten a third shot.

“Evidence suggests that immunity is weening over time for some people who were initially protected by the vaccine. For these people a booster dose will strengthen and extend their protection against infection, serious illness and hospitalizations and deaths from covid-19,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

DHS experts say a booster dose will only strengthen and extend the highest possible level of immune system protection against COVID-19 to high risk individuals. But that doesn’t deter the importance of getting everybody vaccinated.

Officials say completing the initial series of COVID-19 vaccines is the strongest recommendation for the general public.

”Getting every eligible person vaccinated continues to be our most important strategy for preventing severe disease, hospitalizations, and deaths,” said Dr. Westergaard.

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are available for Pfizer recipients who completed their initial series at least six months ago.

“We are prolonging or extending the potency or the high level effectiveness of the vaccine, which are effective to begin with but might decrease over time. It’s a little bit complicated but the data tell a pretty clear story,” said Dr. Westergaard.

A booster shot is only available to eligible people who received the Pfizer vaccine series.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still being researched. Health officials add they expect information on the safety and effectiveness of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots to be released soon.

DHS says every health care provider throughout the state, more than 2,400, are all approved to carry the booster, and recommend those eligible to check online with your preferred provider to make sure they have the product.

“It’s also true that when we’ve observed people who are more than 6 months out that that level of protection, while still protecting, might be going down. So if we want to be in a posture where we’re doing everything that science tells us that we can do to prevent COVID-19 deaths; boosters are appropriate. But that in no way takes away from it and makes that no less true that the primary vaccine series are also remarkably effective,” said Dr. Westergaard.

The DHS says they recommend the following populations SHOULD receive the booster dose:

People who are at least 65 years old

All long-term care residents

Anyone who is in the 50-64 year-old age group with the following underlying medical conditions:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic lung diseases, including COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions (such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension)

HIV infection

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)

Liver disease

Overweight and obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking, current or former

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain

Substance use disorders

In addition, the DHS recommends the following people MAY receive a booster shot at least six months after receiving the second dose of Pfizer vaccine:

People ages 18-49 years old with the same underlying medical conditions as above

Those who are 18-64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their jobs or institutional settings such as front line essential workers and health care workers:

First responders (health care workers, firefighters, police, staff at congregate care facilities)

Education staff (teachers, support staff, childcare workers)

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

Health officials add the above list of workers could be updated later.

