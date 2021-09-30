Advertisement

Soccer and groceries: A brief glimpse of Afghan refugees’ life at Fort McCoy

Caption
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (AP) - Reporters have been given a glimpse of life on a Wisconsin Army post for newly arrived Afghan refugees.

During a tightly controlled tour of Fort McCoy on Thursday arranged by the U.S. Army and Department of State, reporters got to see the new arrivals playing soccer and basketball with soldiers and toting groceries to the barracks where they’re being housed as they wait for their new lives in America to really begin.

The fort is one of eight military installations across the country that are temporarily housing Afghans who were forced to flee their homeland in August. Nearly 13,000 were sent to Fort McCoy.

Appleton is preparing for about 100 of the refugees.

