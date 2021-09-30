Advertisement

Senate candidate Lewis pleads not guilty to theft charge

Milwaukee City Council member Chantia Lewis announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate, running as...
Milwaukee City Council member Chantia Lewis announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate, running as a Democrat(Chantia Lewis for U.S. Senate (via YouTube))
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor theft by fraud charge.

That is one of five charges she faces for allegedly taking more than $20,000 in campaign funds and false travel reimbursements from the city.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 18. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the remaining four counts are felonies and will be addressed at the hearing.

Lewis is one of 11 Democratic candidates in the Senate race for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. He has not said yet whether he will seek a third term.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Sheriff: Remains at High Cliff belong to older male
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 spread “critically high” in 21 Wisconsin counties
Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Green Bay Police: Leads developed in homicide case, public’s help needed in identifying victim
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is...
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite

Latest News

Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.
Sen. Ron Johnson paid little in income taxes in 2017
What is critical race theory? The impact for Manitowoc Schools
Wisconsin Assembly passes critical race theory ban
A health care worker prepares a vaccine syringe at an event.
Wisconsin Senate OKs bill sealing vaccination mailings
Gov. Tony Evers discusses the state budget in Green Bay, joined by Wisconsin Superintendent of...
Senate Republicans confirm Evers’ Cabinet appointments