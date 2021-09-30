Advertisement

Postal Service changes could mean slower mail delivery

Most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail traveling locally will continue to be two days.(John Dougherty/KTVF)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - People across the country could see the pace of their mail delivery slow as early as Friday.

The United States Postal Service is implementing new service standards.

The changes include cuts to postal office hours and longer delivery times for certain mail.

According to a USPS spokeswoman, most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail traveling locally will continue to be two days.

However, there might be increased transit times for cross-country and other long-distance deliveries.

USPS also confirmed there will be an increase in prices due to the holiday season beginning Oct. 3 and ending Dec. 26.

