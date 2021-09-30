Advertisement

One hurt in crash involving tractor trailers in Green Lake County

One hurt in collision involving two tractor trailers in Green Lake County. Sept. 29, 2021.
One hurt in collision involving two tractor trailers in Green Lake County. Sept. 29, 2021.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two tractor trailers collided in Green Lake County Wednesday.

At 2:31 p.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of State Highway 73 and County Highway AW.

The Sheriff’s Office says a tractor trailer traveling west on County Highway AW was at a stop sign and waiting to turn south on Highway 73. A second tractor trailer failed to stop and rear-ended the first tractor trailer.

Both vehicles traveled west through the intersection before coming to rest on the side of County Line Road.

The operator of the second tractor trailer was taken to a hospital.

Highway 73 was closed for two hours.

