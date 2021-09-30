MORE DENSE FOG TOMORROW MORNING?

Fog has been slow to fade away along the west side of the Bay. Otherwise, with mostly sunny skies returning to the area, it’s another warm late September day. High temperatures are bouncing back into the mid to upper 70s for most inland areas. Look for slightly cooler weather by the Bay and the lakeshore with a gentle onshore breeze.

Additional pockets of dense fog may create travel issues across eastern Wisconsin into tomorrow morning. Visibility as low as 1/4th of a mile may cause drivers to slow down and use their low-beam headlights again. Any areas of fog should fade away by Friday mid-morning.

Tomorrow, the first day of October, will be even warmer with highs close to 80 degrees. However, expect temperatures to gradually cool down through the weekend and into early next week. That’s because we’ll see more clouds with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The wet weather will be arriving Friday evening, hopefully just after tomorrow night’s high school football games. Look for wet weather at times this weekend, including a chance of showers at Sunday’s Packers-Steelers game.

WINDS & WAVES:

AFTERNOON: E 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

FRIDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. A bit hazy by the Bay. A warm end to September. HIGH: 76 (about 70 lakeside)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Areas of fog late... Could be dense. LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Early fog, then more sun. Warm for October. Chance of thundershowers. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 74 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Another chance of afternoon showers. HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. A mild day. HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. HIGH: 68

