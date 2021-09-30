Local runners design jewelry, artwork ahead of Bellin Women’s Half-marathon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With COVID precautions in place, 800 runners and walkers are eagerly awaiting the return of a popular in-person race in the Green Bay area.

The Bellin Women’s Half Marathon, Relay and 5K will take place Saturday, October 2, with some unique contributions from local artists.

Three women who’ve participated every year are sharing their talents on and off the course.

Rebecca Justiniano declares herself a runner now, thanks to her son’s challenge seven years ago to try a 5K and keep adding miles.

“He’s like, Mom, the Bellin is coming up. Let’s run that one, too,” says Justiniano, smiling. “I’m like it’s twice as far, dying inside. Sure! And that was it.”

She’s run every one of the the Bellin Women’s Half-marathons, earning her spot on the list of Fearless Finishers.

Every finish line she’s felt a sense of accomplishment, but this year, there may be a little extra joy as she and 800 fellow participants are handed a jewelry bag with a hand-made finisher medallion inside.

“They all passed through my fingers,” says Justiniano, holding up the metal medallion reading the word “Joy.”

She made every single one of them individually and by hand.

“I love doing the jewelry part. Medal jewelry, smashing the hammer on some medal... it lets out a little aggression. You’re like, oh look, I got something pretty!” says Justiniano.

There are 900 joy medallions, but no two are identical.

All carry special meaning -- carefully shaped, stamped and polished by Justiniano.

“This year is a chevron, so the chevron shape for jewelry has the meaning of rising above,” she explains, adding how fitting that is after the last year.

Justiniano also hand-crafted the “Hope” medallions for last year’s pandemic race.

In 2018, she designed the “Determined” themed commemorative poster and swag bag.

“That was near and dear to my heart. It’s still one of my favorite pieces. And I just grabbed all of Green Bay, and all of the amazing women and just smashed it into one,” she says.

The print includes fellow runners, iconic buildings, the Fox River, and birds famous for dive-bombing people along the Fox River Trail.

The same heart goes into the design for this year’s swag bag, featuring two runners sharing a hug after a big accomplishment, designed by Amanda Fonferek.

Sharing a different kind of art, Erica Janisch will sing the national anthem before hitting the race course.

“It’s a very close and tight community, and I think it makes things really special,” says race director Linda Maxwell. “They understand what this event is about, and it shows in the product.”

And when the artists get to see others celebrating by sharing their hard work, Justiniano sums up the moment well.

“Makes me feel good. I’m like... I did that!” she says.

