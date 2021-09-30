Advertisement

Local runners design jewelry, artwork ahead of Bellin Women’s Half-marathon

Local runner and artist, Rebecca Justiniano, designed and handmade each finisher medallion...
Local runner and artist, Rebecca Justiniano, designed and handmade each finisher medallion participants of the 2021 Bellin Women's Half Marathon will receive. No two medallions are exactly alike.(WBAY)
By Sarah Thomsen
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With COVID precautions in place, 800 runners and walkers are eagerly awaiting the return of a popular in-person race in the Green Bay area.

The Bellin Women’s Half Marathon, Relay and 5K will take place Saturday, October 2, with some unique contributions from local artists.

Three women who’ve participated every year are sharing their talents on and off the course.

Rebecca Justiniano declares herself a runner now, thanks to her son’s challenge seven years ago to try a 5K and keep adding miles.

“He’s like, Mom, the Bellin is coming up. Let’s run that one, too,” says Justiniano, smiling. “I’m like it’s twice as far, dying inside. Sure! And that was it.”

She’s run every one of the the Bellin Women’s Half-marathons, earning her spot on the list of Fearless Finishers.

Every finish line she’s felt a sense of accomplishment, but this year, there may be a little extra joy as she and 800 fellow participants are handed a jewelry bag with a hand-made finisher medallion inside.

“They all passed through my fingers,” says Justiniano, holding up the metal medallion reading the word “Joy.”

She made every single one of them individually and by hand.

“I love doing the jewelry part. Medal jewelry, smashing the hammer on some medal... it lets out a little aggression. You’re like, oh look, I got something pretty!” says Justiniano.

There are 900 joy medallions, but no two are identical.

All carry special meaning -- carefully shaped, stamped and polished by Justiniano.

“This year is a chevron, so the chevron shape for jewelry has the meaning of rising above,” she explains, adding how fitting that is after the last year.

Justiniano also hand-crafted the “Hope” medallions for last year’s pandemic race.

In 2018, she designed the “Determined” themed commemorative poster and swag bag.

“That was near and dear to my heart. It’s still one of my favorite pieces. And I just grabbed all of Green Bay, and all of the amazing women and just smashed it into one,” she says.

The print includes fellow runners, iconic buildings, the Fox River, and birds famous for dive-bombing people along the Fox River Trail.

The same heart goes into the design for this year’s swag bag, featuring two runners sharing a hug after a big accomplishment, designed by Amanda Fonferek.

Sharing a different kind of art, Erica Janisch will sing the national anthem before hitting the race course.

“It’s a very close and tight community, and I think it makes things really special,” says race director Linda Maxwell. “They understand what this event is about, and it shows in the product.”

And when the artists get to see others celebrating by sharing their hard work, Justiniano sums up the moment well.

“Makes me feel good. I’m like... I did that!” she says.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Sheriff: Remains at High Cliff belong to older male
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 spread “critically high” in 21 Wisconsin counties
Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Green Bay Police: Leads developed in homicide case, public’s help needed in identifying victim
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is...
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite

Latest News

Derek Rehfeldt, the local school resource liaison and patrol deputy, was passing the home when...
Bodycam: Fond du Lac deputy makes heroic house fire rescue
Fond du Lac County Deputy Derek Rehfeldt helped a man and his son escape a burning home in Waupun
Fond du Lac County deputy bodycam video of house fire rescues
Hand-crafted jewelry for Bellin Women's Half-marathon runners
Local artists contribute to Bellin Women's runs
Bodycam captures a Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy's reflection in a window as he uses a...
Deputy passing by discovers house fire, rescues two men
office workers do a lot of sitting
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Don’t just sit there!