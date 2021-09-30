Advertisement

Lawrence man in federal custody on child porn allegations

Michael J. Cannell
Michael J. Cannell(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Lawrence man is in federal custody after an arrest on allegations of child pornography.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News details allegations against Michael J. Cannell.

On Aug. 31, a search warrant was executed at Cannell’s home on Lost Dauphin Road. Undercover agents had discovered child pornography available for download from a device at Cannell’s home, according to the complaint.

Agents seized recording devices and electronic devices. They say they found four videos of an underage girl undressing in Cannell’s guest bathroom. Agents say those videos were recorded by hidden cameras.

Cannell was arrested on Sept. 22. He’s being held in federal custody “by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community,” according to the order for detention.

If convicted, Cannell faces 15-30 years in federal prison and up to life on supervised release.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Authorities: Hikers find human remains at High Cliff State Park
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 spread “critically high” in 21 Wisconsin counties
Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Green Bay Police: Leads developed in homicide case, public’s help needed in identifying victim
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is...
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite
delta variant
Pediatrician: Delta variant symptoms can mimic other illnesses in kids

Latest News

Richard Arrington
Wisconsin Supreme Court to review ruling in Green Bay murder appeal
September 30 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weather continues
High Cliff State Park remains found
WATCH: Remains found at High Cliff
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody