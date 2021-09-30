Advertisement

Interview: Report shows the need for counseling services at UW campuses on the rise

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We all know college can be very stressful, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, Action 2 News took a closer look at new information that reveals the high demand for counseling services on UW campuses.

In addition, we also broke down the report to learn what local campuses are experiencing.

Catch Chris Roth’s interview with Art Munin, the Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, UW-Oshkosh and Corey King, the Vice Chancellor of University Inclusivity and Student Affairs at UWGB in the video above.

CLICK HERE to read the full report.

