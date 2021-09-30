Advertisement

INTERVIEW: 45 is the new 50 for colon cancer screening

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - 45 is the new 50 when it comes to colon cancer screening.

The American Cancer Society recently changed its guidelines as cases have risen among men and women under 50.

Chris Roth talks with Dr. Chaitanya Pant, a gastroenterologist with Prevea Health about the disease and why health experts think the number of colon cancer cases in the U.S. is going up when the overall number of cancer cases is going down.

