InitiativeOne expands Green Bay headquarters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - InitiativeOne unveiled a 5,000-square foot expansion project at its corporate headquarters in downtown Green Bay.

The new, state-of-the-art space on Adams St. features seating for over 250 people, and an 8-foot by 16-foot stage with full lighting and a sound system.

The additional space will support expanding the company’s leadership training services locally and nationally.

The executive director of Downtown Green Bay Inc., Jeff Mirkes, says he’s hopeful this will show others the area is a great location to do business.

Mirkes said, “This could have been elsewhere. And I know there are entrepreneurs just down the street. There’s a ripple effect with development. There is confidence being conveyed because InitiativeOne did this, aAnd a few blocks away there could be an entrepreneur saying, ‘I can do this.’”

Those at InitiativeOne say they plan to use the updated space to host national leadership conferences. One is being planned for next year.

