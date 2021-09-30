Advertisement

Driver dead in crash with potato truck

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A mini van driver died after a collision with a potato truck in Waushara County early Thursday.

At 2:31 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene at County Road P near the intersection of County Road J in the Township of Oasis.

The driver of the mini van was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Neither vehicle had passengers.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol are investigating what caused the crash.

No names were released.

