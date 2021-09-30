Advertisement

Dodge County man dies crashing into logging truck in Oconto County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRAZEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - A 41-year-old man is dead after his pickup truck crashed into a fully-loaded logging truck in Oconto County Thursday morning.

Deputies say the victim’s truck crossed the center line on Highway 64 near Swenty Road at about quarter to 7 and hit the oncoming, eastbound logging truck. The victim died at the scene.

The victim was from Columbus but was not identified by name, pending notification of next of kin.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the crash. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted at the scene by the Brazeau Fire Department and Brazeau Ambulance, Pound Fire Department, and the Oconto County Highway Department.

