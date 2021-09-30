“Despicable”: Dozens of tires dumped at Door County park

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County Sheriff’s Office would like to know who dumped more than 60 tires in a county park.

Officials believe it happened in the evening hours of Sept. 29 or early morning hours of Sept. 30.

The Sheriff’s Office says the tires were dumped at Tornado Wayside on County Highway DK in the Town of Gardner.

The Sheriff’s Office referred to it as a “despicable” act.

If you have information, call 920-746-2416 or the tip line at 920-746-2436.

