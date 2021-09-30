Advertisement

“Despicable”: Dozens of tires dumped at Door County park

Someone dumped more than 60 tires at Tornado Wayside.
Someone dumped more than 60 tires at Tornado Wayside.(Door County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County Sheriff’s Office would like to know who dumped more than 60 tires in a county park.

Officials believe it happened in the evening hours of Sept. 29 or early morning hours of Sept. 30.

The Sheriff’s Office says the tires were dumped at Tornado Wayside on County Highway DK in the Town of Gardner.

The Sheriff’s Office referred to it as a “despicable” act.

If you have information, call 920-746-2416 or the tip line at 920-746-2436.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Authorities: Hikers find human remains at High Cliff State Park
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 spread “critically high” in 21 Wisconsin counties
Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Green Bay Police: Leads developed in homicide case, public’s help needed in identifying victim
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is...
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody

Latest News

September 30 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm end to September
One hurt in collision involving two tractor trailers in Green Lake County. Sept. 29, 2021.
One hurt in crash involving tractor trailers in Green Lake County
A man was killed in a crash in Green Lake County. Sept. 29, 2021.
Appleton man killed in head-on crash in Green Lake County
Driver dead in crash with potato truck