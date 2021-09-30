Advertisement

DENSE FOG... THEN A WARM, SUNNY END TO SEPTEMBER

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Pockets of dense fog may create travel issues across eastern Wisconsin this morning. Visibility as low as 1/4th of a mile will cause drivers to slow down and use their low-beam headlights. Look for the fog to fade away by the mid-morning under mostly sunny skies.

Similar to yesterday, it’s going to be another warm late September day. High temperatures will bounce back into the upper-half of the 70s for most inland areas. Look for slightly cooler weather by the lakeshore with a gentle onshore breeze.

Tomorrow, the first day of October, will be even warmer with highs close to 80 degrees. However, expect temperatures to gradually cool down through the weekend and into early next week. That’s because we’ll see more clouds with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The wet weather will be arriving Friday evening, hopefully just after tomorrow night’s high school football games. Look for wet weather at times this weekend, including a chance of showers at Sunday’s Packers-Steelers game.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE/E 1-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

FRIDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Dense fog early, then mostly sunny. A warm afternoon. HIGH: 76 (about 70 lakeside)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Areas of fog late... Could be dense. LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Early fog, then more sun. Warm for October. Chance of thundershowers. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 74 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Another chance of afternoon showers. HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. A mild day. HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild again. HIGH: 68

