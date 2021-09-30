Advertisement

Brewers snap Cardinals 17-game win streak with shutout win

Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach is congratulated by first base coach Quintin Berry (23)...
Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach is congratulated by first base coach Quintin Berry (23) while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Cardinals’ team-record 17-game winning streak ended when Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer that backed Adrian Houser and led the Milwaukee Brewers over St. Louis 4-0 on Wednesday night.

St. Louis was given a standing ovation after the defeat by the crowd of 35,283. The streak, the longest in the major leagues since Cleveland won 22 straight in 2017, lifted the Cardinals into next week’s NL wild-card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco.

The Cardinals were 71-69 after losing to Cincinnati 6-4 on Sept. 10, their previous defeat. St. Louis is 21-7 in September, tying the 1930 and 1942 Cardinals for most wins in the month.

Manny Piña added a solo homer for the NL Central champion Brewers, who have won four of five.

A night after clinching a postseason berth, the Cardinals did not start regulars Nolan Arenado, Tyler O’Neill and Tommy Edman.

Houser (10-6) allowed three hits in five innings. He has given up one earned run or none in four of his last five starts. Brent Suter, Brad Boxberger and Aaron Ashby finished a three-hitter.

Vogelbach homered in the sixth off Miles Mikolas (2-3), who allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title, likely knocking him out for the entire postseason. The reigning NL Rookie of Year, Williams had an 8-2 record with a 2.50 ERA. ... INF Willy Adames returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game with left quadriceps discomfort. ... INF Rowdy Tellez was 1 for 3 in the start of a two-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. He is expected to join the Brewers on Friday in Los Angeles.

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina missed his second successive game with right shoulder stiffness.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee LHP Brett Anderson (4-9, 4.30) will face LHP J.A. Happ (9-8, 5.86) in the finale of the three-game series on Thursday. Anderson gave up six earned runs in 1 2/3 innings of a 10-2 loss to St. Louis on Sept. 22. Happ is 0-3 in his last five appearances against Milwaukee.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Green Bay Police: Leads developed in homicide case, public’s help needed in identifying victim
Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Authorities: Hikers find human remains at High Cliff State Park
Mugshot for Letroy Guion on September 27, 2021.
Former Packers player charged with battery, disorderly conduct
delta variant
Pediatrician: Delta variant symptoms can mimic other illnesses in kids
Shared symptoms between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies include nasal congestion and a runny...
Do you have allergies or COVID-19 symptoms?

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2011, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, right, and Clay...
Rodgers prepares to face Steelers for first time since Super Bowl XLV
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2021, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams reacts during the...
KO’d: Devin Williams hits wall, breaks hand; out of playoffs
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is flanked by Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday as they...
Bucks’ Antetokounmpo feeling fine but monitoring his knee
Green Bay Gamblers prepare for season.
Gamblers home opener Saturday- team speaks on depth and first female skating coach