Bodycam: Fond du Lac deputy makes heroic house fire rescue

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescued a 66-year-old man and his 31-year-old son from a house fire in the Township of Waupun Friday afternoon.

Derek Rehfeldt, the local school resource liaison and patrol deputy was passing the home when he noticed smoke and flames coming from the two-story house.

“I looked to my left and I noticed a small, you know, kind of fire close to the house I couldn’t really tell us at the time. Really what it was. So I radioed to dispatch,” Deputy Rehfeldt said.

“You say a little prayer that this is gonna work out because when you hear that there’s two people trapped in a building and it’s on fire and you know that you hope that the training and the equipment that you provide our deputies with, you know, work,” Sheriff Ryan Waldschidt, with the Fond du Lac Sheriff Office said.

The deputy spotted the pair trapped inside by smoke and flames blocking the exits. Using a halligan tool, the deputy broke open a window and helped the pair and their dog out of the home.

“I was perfect timing, you’re talking about right place, right time. I’m really glad God put me in that place at the right time and it worked out,” Deputy Rehfeldt said.

The investigation determined a lawn mower parked in front of the garage and next to the entry door started on fire. Investigators don’t believe the fire is suspicious, but the home is a complete loss. No other injuries were reported.

“This is who we are, this is what we do. Officers, first responders, you know, whether in corrections or wherever you are, you’re going to do this every day, because you care about the public. We care about helping people and this is why we get up and go to work every day,” Deputy Rehfeldt said.

Today the Sheriffs department is using the body cam footage from the rescue as a teaching tool. Rehfeldt said the video not only shows how successful rescues happen but why they are important.

“It’s so helpful for training. It’s so helpful for the public to see what we do and why we do the things we do,” Deputy Rehfeldt said.

STH 26 was shut down for about five hours during the emergency.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Waupun Country Fire Department and other agencies helped with the fire.

