Bermuda gets storm watch as Hurricane Sam swirls in Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam was a powerful Category 4 storm again Thursday with forecasters predicting a glancing blow to Bermuda as it spins north in the Atlantic Ocean. A tropical storm watch was issued for the island.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sam was centered about 825 miles (1,325 kilometers) south-southeast of Bermuda and should pass to the east of the island, but storm conditions were expected because tropical storm-force winds extended 150 miles (240 km) from its center.

An Air Force hurricane hunter aircraft measured Sam’s top winds at nearly 145 mph (230 kmh) Thursday morning. Sam’s swells also could cause high surf and dangerous rip currents along U.S. East Coast beaches this weekend.

Tropical Storm Victor formed southwest of the Cape Verde islands, far from land, and was expected to become a minimal hurricane Friday night before dissipating in the central Atlantic Ocean, the hurricane center said.

Here are the 5 AM AST Thursday Key Messages for #Hurricane #Sam. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Bermuda, and large swells are expected to reach Bermuda + Bahamas in the next day or so, & spread to the US east coast by the weekend. Latest at: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/aCyo0JZyqO — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.