Appleton man killed in head-on crash in Green Lake County

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man died in a head-crash in Green Lake County Wednesday.

At 3:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on State Highway 23 east of County Highway W in the Town of Princeton.

Investigators say a westbound SUV crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound SUV head on.

The driver of the eastbound SUV, a 51-year-old Appleton man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released.

The driver of the westbound SUV, a 43-year-old Fond du Lac woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her name was not released.

The crash caused traffic to be detoured for five hours.

The crash is under investigation.

