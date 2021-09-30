Advertisement

Appleton man killed in head-on crash in Green Lake County

A man was killed in a crash in Green Lake County. Sept. 29, 2021.
A man was killed in a crash in Green Lake County. Sept. 29, 2021.(Green Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man died in a head-crash in Green Lake County Wednesday.

At 3:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on State Highway 23 east of County Highway W in the Town of Princeton.

Investigators say a westbound SUV crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound SUV head on.

The driver of the eastbound SUV, a 51-year-old Appleton man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released.

The driver of the westbound SUV, a 43-year-old Fond du Lac woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her name was not released.

The crash caused traffic to be detoured for five hours.

The crash is under investigation.

