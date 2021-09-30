3 Brilliant Minutes: Is plant-based meat better for you?
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Plant-based meat, or plant-based meat substitute, is gaining popularity with consumers.
However, the Mayo Clinic wanted to know if the plant-based option is really better for you than regular meat?
Brad takes a look at calories, fat, cholesterol, carbohydrates, sodium and protein in different products, as well as ingredients.
Catch the segment in the video above.
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.