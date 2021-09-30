Advertisement

3 Brilliant Minutes: Is plant-based meat better for you?

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Plant-based meat, or plant-based meat substitute, is gaining popularity with consumers.

However, the Mayo Clinic wanted to know if the plant-based option is really better for you than regular meat?

Brad takes a look at calories, fat, cholesterol, carbohydrates, sodium and protein in different products, as well as ingredients.

Catch the segment in the video above.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Green Bay Police: Leads developed in homicide case, public’s help needed in identifying victim
Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Authorities: Hikers find human remains at High Cliff State Park
Mugshot for Letroy Guion on September 27, 2021.
Former Packers player charged with battery, disorderly conduct
delta variant
Pediatrician: Delta variant symptoms can mimic other illnesses in kids
Shared symptoms between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies include nasal congestion and a runny...
Do you have allergies or COVID-19 symptoms?

Latest News

Human remains found at High Cliff State Park
Authorities: Hikers find human remains at High Cliff State Park
West De Pere School Board votes in favor of requiring masks for students in 4K-6th grade
West De Pere School Board votes in favor of requiring masks for students in 4K-6th grade
Authorities: Hikers find human remains at High Cliff State Park
Authorities: Hikers find human remains at High Cliff State Park
Interview: Report shows the need for counseling services at UW campuses on the rise