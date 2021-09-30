Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Don’t just sit there!

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Do you sit all day for your job? Or spend a lot of time binge watching? Studies show a lot of sitting can increase your risks of various health problems.

Brad Spakowitz does a stand-up job explaining the one simple action that can help your health.

Plus, there’s a communication problem with Mars. But NASA’s robotic explorers won’t be taking a vacation during the two-week blackout.

