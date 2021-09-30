11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - An 11-year-old girl was killed Tuesday night after a shooting in Fitchburg, police stated Wednesday afternoon. Officers have also arrested a suspect.

Fitchburg Police Department officers were called around 9:35 p.m. to the 5100 block of Curry Court for the report of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, EMS officials took the 11-year-old girl to a local hospital. She was later pronounced dead.

The child, who NBC15 has learned is Carolanah Schenk, was a sixth grader in the Oregon School District.

Superintendent Dr. Lesie Bergstrom sent a letter out to all families Wednesday, saying its District Crisis Response Team is working to provide support for the community. Student Services teams will be available at each school over the coming days.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Carolanah’s family and all in our school community who are impacted by this tragedy,” Dr. Bergstrom stated.

Her family released a statement on Wednesday night.

“Our daughter loved playing video games with her brothers and father. She loved arts and crafts, loved dogs and enjoyed posting funny pictures and videos of herself and others on Tik Tok and Instagram. Our daughter meant the world to us and this has devastated our family.”

Officers took a 15-year-old boy into custody and took him to the Dane County Jail in reference to the shooting. He is accused of first degree reckless homicide.

Fitchburg Police Department is still investigating this incident.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating as well, and is not yet releasing the name of the victim.

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County has started a GoFundMe Wednesday to help contribute to the costs of Carolanah’s funeral.

